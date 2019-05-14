TMZ: Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Facing 60 Days in Jail for Fight Caught on Video

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is facing up to 60 days in jail if convicted of a misdemeanor unlawful assembly charge stemming from a March bar fight.

According to TMZ Sports, Crawford has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On March 15, Crawford was filmed at the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida, fighting with bouncers. He reportedly also pushed two police officers:

The brawl reportedly occurred after Crawford and his party were told to stay outside the bar since members of Crawford's party were allegedly bothering a female bartender.

The 29-year-old Crawford is coming off a strong 2018 season that saw him register 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and a career-high 5.5 sacks.

Crawford, who can play anywhere on the defensive line, ranked third on the team in sacks behind only Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

The Windsor, Ontario, Canada, native has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Cowboys since they selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Boise State.

Crawford is penciled in as a key part of Dallas' defensive tackle rotation entering 2019 along with Maliek Collins, Antwaun Woods and rookie second-round pick Trysten Hill.

With veteran Robert Quinn joining a defense end group that already includes Lawrence and 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton, Crawford will primarily be tasked with generating pressure up the middle, which is something he has excelled at throughout his career with 22 sacks to his credit.

Crawford is next scheduled to appear in court in June.