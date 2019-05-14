WWE Raw Fallout: Sami Zayn Benefits from Creative Uncertainty and MoreMay 14, 2019
WWE Raw Fallout: Sami Zayn Benefits from Creative Uncertainty and More
The May 13 episode of WWE Raw brought with it more creative inconsistency, leading to takeaways steeped in uncertainty.
Sami Zayn replaced Braun Strowman in Sunday's Money in the Bank ladder match as WWE blatantly switched things up on a whim. What that means for both men is less obvious.
Ditto Nikki Cross, who introduced a new character to the masses, and Bray Wyatt, whose Firefly Funhouse reached its grand conclusion.
Dive deeper into those Superstars and subjects with this recap of Monday's broadcast with these takeaways that indelibly defined the show.
Sami Zayn Cashes in on Opportunity as WWE Creative Continues to Improvise
It is becoming increasingly apparent that WWE Creative had absolutely no plans in regards to the Superstar Shake-Up that shuffled the rosters and brought fresh faces to Raw and SmackDown just under a month ago, as evidenced by Monday's decision to replace Braun Strowman with Sami Zayn in the Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday.
Strowman saw his opportunity to win back-to-back briefcases dashed when Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin interfered and cost him the win.
Not only was it WWE Creative's improvisation that led to Zayn being in a match with Strowman that was originally scheduled to be McIntyre, but its stubborn determination to lean so heavily on the same old tired fare has also diminished the overall quality of the show.
How many months have we watched McIntyre and Corbin band together to create a heel conglomeration that screws fan-favorites out of victory for seemingly no reason? Not only is that a tired crutch leaned on heavily by a lazy writing team, it undoes all of the tension between the two created a few weeks ago when The Lone Wolf stole a win at the expense of The Scottish Psychopath.
The only difference this week? Zayn was inserted in the place of Bobby Lashley.
Sami's victory was a great moment that sets him up as one of the wild card options to leave Sunday's show with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The question is whether or not this victory will result in a substantial push for the Superstar or if it is merely another way to stack the odds against Strowman as WWE's crack writing team continues to demonstrate a complete and utter inability to properly and effectively push Strowman.
Nikki Cross Finds New Life in Updated Character
Nikki Cross showed off a new side of herself Monday night, allowing herself to be manipulated into filling in for Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way match against Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke. The once-unstable member of Sanity was more subdued and cheerful as she accepted Bliss' proposal, then proceeded to win the contest and set Little Miss Bliss up with some momentum in time for Sunday's pay-per-view.
There was still a hint of the Cross we know and love as she exploded underneath a ladder with a spear to Natalya, then fired away with an array of hard rights and lefts, but Cross was very clearly different.
And it is a welcome change.
While some will argue that her unhinged persona was more interesting, this Cross that is trying to be different while balancing the same wild and crazy personality that she was introduced to the WWE Universe with in the first place.
On top of that character alteration is the potential partnership with Bliss that was teased Monday.
As the muscle that does all of Bliss' work and watches as Little Miss Bliss basks in the glory, Cross could be in line for the most significant run of her main roster career. Especially if the writing team can stay focused long enough to properly tell the story that culminates with Cross lashing out against her manipulative "fiend."
Bray Wyatt Is Ready to Unleash a Nightmarish Onslaught on WWE
Yowie wowie!
That escalated quickly.
Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse took a dark, nightmarish turn Monday night as The Reaper of Souls introduced his audience to his dark, twisted secret: a horrifying new look and deranged persona that should lead to a creative renaissance for the former WWE champion.
Sporting a clown mask straight out of the modern Death of the Family story arc from writer Scott Snyder, Wyatt transformed from the happy-go-lucky kids' show host to a horror film spirit ready to bring pain, suffering and a flare for the twisted to WWE programming.
The execution of Monday's video was stellar. Now it is on WWE Creative not to drop the ball with a character it has wronged so many times over the last half-decade.