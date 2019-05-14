WWE Raw Fallout: Sami Zayn Benefits from Creative Uncertainty and More

1 of 3

It is becoming increasingly apparent that WWE Creative had absolutely no plans in regards to the Superstar Shake-Up that shuffled the rosters and brought fresh faces to Raw and SmackDown just under a month ago, as evidenced by Monday's decision to replace Braun Strowman with Sami Zayn in the Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday.

Strowman saw his opportunity to win back-to-back briefcases dashed when Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin interfered and cost him the win.

Not only was it WWE Creative's improvisation that led to Zayn being in a match with Strowman that was originally scheduled to be McIntyre, but its stubborn determination to lean so heavily on the same old tired fare has also diminished the overall quality of the show.

How many months have we watched McIntyre and Corbin band together to create a heel conglomeration that screws fan-favorites out of victory for seemingly no reason? Not only is that a tired crutch leaned on heavily by a lazy writing team, it undoes all of the tension between the two created a few weeks ago when The Lone Wolf stole a win at the expense of The Scottish Psychopath.

The only difference this week? Zayn was inserted in the place of Bobby Lashley.

Sami's victory was a great moment that sets him up as one of the wild card options to leave Sunday's show with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The question is whether or not this victory will result in a substantial push for the Superstar or if it is merely another way to stack the odds against Strowman as WWE's crack writing team continues to demonstrate a complete and utter inability to properly and effectively push Strowman.