Cesar Azpilicueta: 'Blues Must Respect Eden Hazard's Decision' Amid Exit Rumours

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken about the rumours linking Eden Hazard with Real Madrid, saying the Blues will have to "respect his decision" when the time comes.

The Spaniard spoke to Sky Sports about the UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, against Arsenal on May 29, and addressed the future of his team-mate:

"Obviously Eden is a very important player for us. We arrived here at the same time, and obviously we want him to stay with us—but we have to respect his decision.

"He is a Chelsea player and his mind is only doing well with Chelsea and on lifting the trophy in Baku—and then we will see.

"We will have time to do everything. We will have time to train hard, to rest. We have nearly two weeks until the final, and I think it is really important to arrive in good condition. It is our final game of the season, and hopefully we can get in good shape and lift the trophy."

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Per the report, Real Madrid are "confident" they will land the Belgium international this summer. Hazard has already said he has told Chelsea where he believes his future should play out, and things should be resolved after the final.

French daily L'Equipe has reported the deal to send Hazard to Spain is already done, and the player spoke about his situation on Sunday, per HLN's Kristof Terreur:

His current contract will run out next year, so time is ticking for the Blues. If they don't sell him this summer and he doesn't sign a new deal, he could agree a pre-contract with Real―or another foreign club―in January.

Hazard has been the driving force behind Chelsea's attack since arriving at the club and enjoyed another fine campaign in the 2018-19 season. He joined an exclusive club by scoring 16 goals and adding 15 assists in the Premier League:

Links to Los Blancos have never been far away, however. Hazard admitted he wanted to leave the Blues after the 2018 World Cup, per France Football (h/t Sky Sports), and has spoken in gushing terms about Real manager Zinedine Zidane, per RMC Sport (h/t Goal).

Real endured a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, finishing well behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16. They're expected to spend big during the summer transfer window, adding much-needed world-class talent to the squad.

As a top player in his prime, Hazard could be the perfect target. His contract situation also means Chelsea can't place their demands too high, or risk losing him for free.