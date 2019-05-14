Vincent Kompany: '50% Clown, 50% Leader' Bernardo Silva Will Be Man City Captain

SEBASTIEN BOZON/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has backed Bernardo Silva to succeed him in the role at the Etihad Stadium, despite his fondness for jokes.

Per Goal's Tom Storer, Kompany's contract with the Sky Blues is up this summer, and he's set to sit down with manager Pep Guardiola to make a decision on whether to extend his stay at the club.

City will need a new skipper if he leaves, and the Belgian told RMC (h/t Storer) that Silva could take over:

"I say to him often you are 50 per cent clown, 50 per cent leader.

"When he becomes 25 per cent clown, 75 per cent leader he will become the captain of this team.

"He is so strong and to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more."

Silva arrived from Monaco in 2017 and his team-mates often like to joke at his expense:

The 24-year-old has developed into a crucial player during his time at the Etihad, having struggled to hold down a starting berth last year.

The Portugal international has notched 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, splitting his time between midfield and the right flank.

His ingenuity, creativity and technique have compensated for Kevin De Bruyne's frequent injury-enforced absences this term, and he covers an enormous amount of ground, too.

Silva has also taken the opportunity to encourage younger players coming through such as Phil Foden:

Guardiola has been full of praise for the diminutive schemer:

James Robson of the Evening Standard and Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez are also among his many admirers:

Kompany has been an outstanding servant for the club since he joined in 2008, and while at 33, he's no longer the force he once was, he remains an incredible leader in the side.

Whenever he moves on, a player with Silva's attitude and commitment would make a fine choice to don the armband in his stead.

Silva will have arrived at the club as a long-term successor to 33-year-old David Silva, but he could find himself filling in for another City legend in a different capacity in the near future.