Patrice Evra: Paul Pogba Will Leave Man Utd, Alexis Sanchez Came for the Money

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has spoken about the state of the Red Devils, saying he believes Paul Pogba will leave the club and Alexis Sanchez picked the team over Manchester City for the money.

Evra sat down for an interview with Sky Sports and discussed the abuse Pogba received after the 2-0 loss against Cardiff in the team's final match. He thinks the lack of appreciation will play a part in his exit:

"I don't want to blame all the players because I think that some players are here (at United) and they themselves don't even know why they are here.

"I think (Pogba) will leave, because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed.

"It's not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like yesterday with the fan, they are killing Paul."

Sky Sports News shared video of the interview:

Pogba was captured on video reacting to abuse from a fan after the Cardiff defeat:

The former Juventus star has been linked with a move to La Liga throughout the season, and El Confidencial (h/t Sport Witness) reported he could use the incident as leverage for a transfer to Real Madrid:

Pogba enjoyed a fine statistical season with United―he scored 13 goals and added nine assists in the Premier League―but has nonetheless been a constant target of criticism.

The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst took aim at the 26-year-old and believes it's obvious he does not want to play for the club anymore:

Sanchez has also seen his fair share of criticism, and Evra wondered why he picked United over City in the first place:

"Some players only come for the money, I am not afraid to say that.

"I have nothing against him, but Sanchez, when I saw the deal, that's when I thought the Manchester United history just went down.

"He had Manchester City, they were offering less money but he was going to play better football than United - I'm sorry about that, but City play better football and Guardiola will improve him.

"So I want to know what is the real reason for choosing United? Don't tell me he loved Manchester United when he was a kid.

"It's either the money or he wanted to be the number one, take the No. 7 shirt and be the star."

The Chilean joined the club from Arsenal in January 2018 in a transfer that hasn't worked out for anyone. Both he and Henrikh Mkhitaryan―who moved the other way―have been flops, with Sanchez scoring just one Premier League goal this season.

The 30-year-old blamed injuries for his dreadful output:

Sanchez is still under contract until 2022, earning £500,000 per week plus massive bonuses for goals and assists, per MailOnline's Sam McEvoy.