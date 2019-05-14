Andy Robertson Keeping His 'Fingers Crossed' No One Leaves Liverpool This Summer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson expressed his hope the Reds don't lose any of their players this summer after their second-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Robertson said the squad, which racked up an astonishing 97 points, are close with one another and ready to go again next season.

Per the Press Association's Carl Markham (via MailOnline), he said:

"We are a tight-knit group, a young group, so hopefully we will be here for many years, and we will be a better team in terms of maturity and experience next year.

"Whether we can put in the performances remains to be seen but we hope we can.

"It is an incredible squad and I love being a part of it. I am sure we have learned a lot of lessons this season, and we just need to take that into next.

"Fingers-crossed we don't lose anyone. We are a tight group, and we don't want to lose anyone. We will go into next season as strong as ever."

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the title by one point, but the Reds produced a phenomenal effort in the league:

They lost just once on the way to securing that points total, scoring 89 goals and conceding only 22, the best defensive record in the league.

The team remained a force to be reckoned with even after going behind in matches:

Miguel Delaney of The Independent expects them to do well again next season:

Maintaining their squad harmony over the summer will be important, and it's unlikely any key players will be looking to move on after such an incredible campaign.

It's not a squad in need of much of a clear-out, either, though a little change should be expected.

Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are out of contract in the summer, but neither contributed a great deal to the campaign. The former made just five appearances in all competitions, while the latter scored four goals in 27 appearances, most of which came from the bench.

Divock Origi's seven goals—including the brace against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and late winners versus Everton and Newcastle United—may be enough to salvage a future for him at Anfield.

According to Transfermarkt, James Milner is also out of contract, but James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo reported earlier in the campaign that "there seems to have been a bit of confusion around the length of James Milner's contract, but I've checked and it definitely runs until the summer of 2020."

Milner turned 33 in January but remains a valuable and versatile contributor at Anfield, so he would be a loss if he left.

If Liverpool keep him and make one or two additions to add further depth to the squad, such as a replacement for Moreno to provide cover for Robertson, they should be well-placed to challenge again next season.