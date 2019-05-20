The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Heading into OTAs

32 of 32

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins roster features five quarterbacks, three of whom are established NFL players and one of whom has an incredibly high ceiling as a 2019 first-round selection out of Ohio State. That could make for a hell of a camp battle, even if veteran Alex Smith might not be available all year and the fifth signal-caller is Josh Woodrum, who last played for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football.

One thing's for sure: Washington doesn't look as though it'll simply hand the starting job to Haskins, who started just one season in college. But because Smith isn't around and Colt McCoy isn't expected to be fully healthy until training camp, the rookie will have a chance to gain an edge when the Redskins launch OTAs this week.

And for what it's worth, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden praised the 22-year-old at the team's rookie minicamp, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon:

"We're at the very bare minimum right now, but very impressed by his skillset for sure. Can really spin it. He's just a big, solid, fundamentally sound guy. He's just a big presence in there and the ball just jumps off his hand. He also has the ability to speed it up and he has great touch, as well, for some of the short balls.

"He's displayed that he can make, in this short period of time, all the throws. ... He's kind of displayed a little bit everything these two days."

Still, Haskins will be battling veteran trade acquisition Case Keenum this week. And if Keenum can recapture some of his magic from the 2017 Vikings, this'll be a grind from the get-go.