Telvin Smith After Leaving Jags: 'Football Ain't Everything...Wake the F--k Up'

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith expanded a bit more on his decision to step away from the NFL in 2019.

In an Instagram story Saturday, Smith took aim at his critics.

"Why is it so crazy I want to step away from the game?" he said (via ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco). "Y'all just chill. Everything's solid, you feel me? Stop going crazy. It's getting aggravating. You feel me? Football ain't everything. Y'all better wake the f--k up."

Smith announced abruptly Thursday he was taking a year off, writing he "must give this time back to myself, my family & my health."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars were as taken aback as everybody else with the news as Smith hadn't communicated his intentions to the team:

"We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith's statement at this time," the Jaguars said in a statement. "We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and circumstances. If there is a way we can support him, we need to understand that."

Smith is under contract with Jacksonville for three more years with a little over $38.4 million in base salary and bonus money left on his deal. He was guaranteed to earn $5 million in 2019.

The 28-year-old is also one season removed from a Pro Bowl appearance and had another strong year in 2018. He had 134 combined tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Given his importance to the team, the Jaguars will want to know more than anybody why Smith felt he had to go on an extended hiatus.