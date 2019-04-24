Report: NFL Warns Tom Coughlin After Leonard Fournette, Jalen Ramsey OTA Comment

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL has reportedly not taken too kindly to comments made by Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin about players skipping voluntary team workouts.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Coughlin received a warning letter after the NFL Players Association asked the league to remind him of league rules about putting pressure on players to attend voluntary activities.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

