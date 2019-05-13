Richard Sherman: 'Been an Honor' to Play with Doug Baldwin After WR Retires

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin played together at Stanford and in the NFL, and the San Francisco 49ers cornerback honored his former Seattle Seahawks teammate following the wide receiver's retirement:

Sherman's message came after Baldwin appeared to announce his retirement following eight seasons in the NFL:

The Seahawks released Baldwin and Kam Chancellor on Thursday after failed physicals, but that doesn't take away from their status as franchise legends.

Baldwin was a two-time Pro Bowler and helped the team win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. He spent his entire career with the Seahawks and finished with 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns.

He and Sherman were teammates at Stanford from 2007 through 2010, winning an Orange Bowl on a team that included Andrew Luck in their final collegiate season. They also played together on the Seahawks from 2011 through 2017 and lifted the Lombardi Trophy as teammates.