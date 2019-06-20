Jarrett Culver to Timberwolves: Minnesota's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) celebrates after defeating Michigan State 61-51 in the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves used the No. 6 pick of the 2019 NBA draft to select guard Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech. 

Culver is a member of the Phoenix Suns for the time being. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired the sixth overall selection from Phoenix in return for the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here's a look at where Culver sits on Minnesota's roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Culver. 

          

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Gorgui Dieng, C: $15.7M (2021)

Jeff Teague, PG: $19M (2020)

Josh Okogie, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.6M (2024)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.1M (2021)

Robert Covington, SF: $11.7M (2022)

Jarrett Culver, SG: $4.8M (2023)

         

Free Agents

Anthony Tolliver, PF: UFA

C.J. Williams, SG: RFA

Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

Jared Terrell, SG: RFA

Jerryd Bayless, PG: UFA

Luol Deng, SF: UFA

Mitch Creek, G: RFA

Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

Tyus Jones, PG: RFA

        

Culver jumped into the national spotlight during the NCAA tournament, leading the Red Raiders to the national title game for the first time in school history.

The sophomore played excellent defense during his team's tournament run while also remaining the go-to option for his team offensively, making huge shots in nearly every round:

Although this postseason is where he became more of a household name, Culver was a star all season for Texas Tech. After taking on a secondary role around more veteran players as a freshman, he emerged as an elite weapon in 2018-19 with averages of 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The 20-year-old also led all of college basketball with 3.5 defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

With good athleticism, length and instincts, the 6'6¾" guard should continue to be a force on the defensive end, keeping his floor high as a prospect.

On the offensive end, Culver has shown the ability to create his own shot and get to the rim but sometimes struggles with consistency. After shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range as a freshman, he dropped to 30.4 percent during this past season.

If he can improve his outside shot, the guard should be an important two-way player in the NBA.

Culver should get plenty of minutes next season for the Timberwolves and could develop into a key part of the lineup before too long.

