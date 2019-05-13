Bulls News: Michael Reinsdorf Thinks Right People on Team for Successful Rebuild

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls fans are likely to have a different opinion than the one shared by team president Michael Reinsdorf on Monday.

In an interview on 670 The Score's Mully and Haugh (h/t NBC Sports Chicago's Dan Santaromita), Reinsdorf said head coach Jim Boylen "was the right person for us" and that the front office has "done a really good job," highlighting the success Chicago enjoyed during the Tom Thibodeau era.

"I feel like we have a great opportunity with this year's draft to add another player and I don't think it's unreasonable to think we can jump from where we were this year to a much better record," he said.

Reinsdorf's comments aren't exactly earth-shattering.

The Bulls announced May 3 they signed Boylen to a long-term extension, locking him in as the head coach ahead of the 2019-20 season. The team also hasn't given any indication it's beginning to waver on the front office duo of John Paxson and Gar Forman.

To have it all laid out by Reinsdorf will be another twist of the knife for fans concerned about the Bulls' general direction.

Almost immediately after he replaced Fred Hoiberg, Boylen nearly faced a full-on uprising from his players in December. Chicago went 17-41 and was 27th in net rating (minus-7.8), per NBA.com, to close out the season under his watch.

Based on the team's performance, it's hard to see why the Bulls had enough confidence in Boylen to think he warranted a more permanent stay on the sideline.

Meanwhile, the highs of Thibodeau's tenure were fleeting. Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011 and winning 50 games in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season now look more like outliers masking long-standing issues (warning: link contains profanity).

Winning 49 games over the past two years was apparently enough for Paxson and Forman to keep their jobs.

Perhaps the Bulls can win Tuesday's 2019 NBA draft lottery. They own the fourth-best odds (12.5 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall draft pick, which would grant them the opportunity to select Zion Williamson.

Otherwise, fans have little to look forward to in the next season as Bulls ownership remains content to maintain the status quo.