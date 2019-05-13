Robert Kraft's Alleged Spa Sex Act Tape Suppressed by Judge in Solicitation Case

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, in New York. Prosecutors intend to release undercover video of Robert Kraft and others allegedly receiving sex acts at a Florida massage parlor, but that won’t be soon or perhaps ever. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a notice Wednesday, April 17, 2019, saying it believes the videos are public records under Florida law and it plans to release pixilated versions. Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the release is not imminent, as the office is processing numerous public records in the case. Kraft’s attorneys filed an emergency motion Wednesday to block the release. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The judge presiding over the Robert Kraft case has suppressed alleged video evidence of the New England Patriots owner inside a Florida spa. 

A.J. Perez of USA Today reported the news Monday, noting the video was previously obtained by police.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation, and T.J. Quinn of ESPN.com reported in March his attorneys filed a motion to have the video evidence suppressed. Quinn noted the video was "described as graphic and damning."

Quinn also suggested Monday's development "devastates" the state's case against Kraft even though it can still appeal the ruling.

This is yet another development in the case after Kraft did not accept an offered plea deal in March. The deal would have dropped the misdemeanor charges but only if the Patriots owner admitted he likely would have been found guilty during a trial.

Earlier this month, Perez reported prosecutors sought criminal contempt charges against Kraft's lawyers, William Burck and Alex Spiro, because they made "a false statement of fact" during a May 1 motion to suppress. Kraft's lawyers were looking to both suppress the video evidence and establish the argument police did not have probable cause to stop him.

ESPN.com noted Judge Leonard Hanser's Monday ruling means "the case against Kraft and the other men charged with solicitation of prostitution could be effectively dead."

"Kraft's attorneys had argued the warrant allowing the video had no instructions on how to protect innocent people, that detectives didn't try to use less intrusive investigative methods, and that the lead detective was reckless in his statements in the warrant," per ESPN.

Kraft released a statement on March 23 in which he apologized to his family, friends, coworkers and fans.

