Former Raiders, Bills QB EJ Manuel Retires from NFL After 5 Seasons

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback EJ Manuel is reportedly retiring, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Manuel, 29, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, though he never developed into the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills envisioned, making just 28 appearances for the team over four seasons and throwing for 3,502 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Bills didn't pick up Manuel's fifth-year option, making him a free agent ahead of the 2017 season. He signed with the Oakland Raiders but appeared in just two games, throwing for 265 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He spent one year with the Raiders before being released in September 2018 and didn't land with another team last season.

Manuel struggled with accuracy during his career (58.1 percent completion rate) and was not enough of a dynamic threat as a runner (339 career rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns) in limited playing time—he played in just 30 games, with 18 starts, in five seasons—to get another real chance in the league.

He made waves when talking about his NFL unemployment and his situation in Buffalo. Former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman—who has three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight career games (four starts)—once threw five interceptions in one half.

Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (h/t USA Today) shared Manuel's Instagram post:

"I usually never open up about my situation in Buffalo, but the fact that this guy has had multiple games with 4-plus interceptions... and I still don't have a job in the league? UNREAL. Say what you want about me, but never have I EVER done that. Forget a learning curve, I didn't get the luxury of being able to use that excuse. I wonder why."

He signed with the Chiefs in February, though his tenure in Kansas City was short-lived.