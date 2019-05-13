Ander Herrera Backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ahead of Rumoured PSG Transfer

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has expressed his support for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the team's torrid end to the campaign.

The Red Devils capped off a miserable 2018-19 term with a shock 2-0 home loss to Championship-bound Cardiff City on Sunday. United finished the season in sixth and after a strong start to life at the club, the size of the job Solskjaer has to do has become apparent.

It was confirmed ahead of Sunday's game that Herrera would be leaving the club. He said he believes Solskjaer can thrive in the hot seat at Old Trafford despite the challenges he has to face, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph:

"I really believe in Ole. I really believe in [his coaching staff] Michael [Carrick], Kieran [McKenna], Mick Phelan, Demps [Mark Dempsey], but I think there is a tough job ahead.

"That is my opinion as a fan and as someone who knows the club at the moment. These fans are the best but they [the management team] need time. They need time because this is not going to be from the first day. The club will need time, confidence and support. I am sure they will give it but the only thing I ask for them is time because this is not easy."

Herrera went on to say he thinks Solskjaer is "the right person" for the job and that he's "optimistic" about what's to come.

As relayed by Ducker, Herrera is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. United posted the following video confirming his departure five years on from his arrival:

While some have lamented the exit of Herrera, Mark Ogden of ESPN thinks the Red Devils should be aiming higher:

Given the way the team has been playing lately, losing a dependable midfielder like the Spain international can only be seen as a negative.

Since Solskjaer was appointed as the United boss on a full-time basis, performance levels have sunk. On Sunday, they were devoid of attacking ingenuity and were a shambles at the back. In all facets of the field, the manager has a lot of work to do to strengthen the team.

After the match, the former forward was far from pleased with his team's performance:

Squawka Football compared the fortunes of the current boss with that of his predecessor:

There appears to be a recognition at Old Trafford that a rebuild is necessary, as so many parts of the team aren't fit for purpose. Off the field, United would also benefit from clear thinking in regards to recruitment, as they've spent big on a number of players who have failed to thrive for the club in recent years.

Herrera won't be part of any rebuild, despite his affinity with the team and the supporters. You sense he will be the first of many out the door this summer, as Solskjaer starts the long process of getting the club back in contention for major honours.