Atalanta vs. Lazio: 2019 Coppa Italia Final Live Stream, TV Info

Lazio hope to end a run of three losing appearances in the Coppa Italia final when they face Lazio in the 2019 tournament decided at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday.

The Eagles are set to play their fourth Coppa Italia finale in seven years, though they've failed in each attempt since they last won the competition in 2013.

Atalanta won the Coppa in 1963 and have twice finished as runners-up since, set to make their return to the final after 23 years away.

La Dea beat Lazio 3-1 when these two teams clashed at the Stadio last Sunday, a result that almost secured them a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Atalanta have greater aspirations, but victory on Wednesday could also grant Lazio—currently eighth in Serie A—automatic qualification for the group stage of next season's UEFA Europa League.

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

It was barely one week ago that Atalanta proved they can beat Lazio on their own soil, posing a dilemma for manager Simone Inzaghi in regards to what he can do differently this time around.

Atalanta achieved a league double over their Rome rivals this season—they won 1-0 at home in December—and have won their last five games straight, while Lazio have lost their last two matches in Rome.

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon celebrated The Goddess' recent victory in the capital, with Atalanta currently fourth in Serie A and within touching reach of securing Champions League qualification:

The Eagles have won the Coppa Italia on six occasions and triumphed in the majority of their 10 final appearances. It's worth noting the last two of those (2015, 2017) each came against Juventus, who recently crowned their eighth successive Scudetto.

Despite losing to Atalanta very recently, Inzaghi's men returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Cagliari on Saturday when Luis Alberto capped off a fine opener, via Premier Sports:

Both teams have two games left on their Serie A schedules but will put league commitments to one side as each eye a glaring opportunity to add a rare major trophy to their cabinet.

One star Atalanta will be relying on is striker Duvan Zapata—on loan from Sampdoria—who has enjoyed a breakout term with the club and has 27 goals in all competitions.

The Colombian has 22 goals in Serie A and is within reach of breaking a club record despite being on temporary terms, per OptaPaolo:

Gian Piero Gasperini has engineered a frightening Atalanta attack that's scored a Serie A high of 73 goals this season, and their 13-match unbeaten streak looks fearsome travelling to Rome.

Lazio must make fast improvements if they're to better last week's 3-1 loss to La Dea, with one of the Coppa Itaia's most decorated teams looking to add a seventh crown to their collection.