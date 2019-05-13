Video: Watch Russell Wilson Surprise His Mom with a House on Mother's Day

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife Ciara, their daughter Sienna, and Ciara's son Future, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Renton, Wash., following a press conference. Earlier in the week, Wilson signed a $140 million, four-year extension with the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

A month ago, Russell Wilson signed the richest contract in NFL history that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson decided to use a chunk of that money to give his mother, Tammy, a Mother's Day to remember. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a video of his mother's reaction upon learning he bought her a house Sunday:

"All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma," Wilson wrote on Instagram.

There's not much to say here other than this is about as touching of a Mother's Day moment as you'll see on social media. Wilson's mother seems genuinely shocked—and at times sure she's being pranked—while crying tears of joy.

Related

    NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2019

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2019

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Under-the-Radar 2019 NFL MVP Candidates 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Under-the-Radar 2019 NFL MVP Candidates 👀

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Geno Smith to Sign with Seahawks

    Former Jets QB expected to compete with former Broncos 1st-rounder Paxton Lynch for backup job

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Report: Geno Smith to Sign with Seahawks

    Former Jets QB expected to compete with former Broncos 1st-rounder Paxton Lynch for backup job

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Blame Mahomes If He Can't Repeat MVP-Caliber Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Don't Blame Mahomes If He Can't Repeat MVP-Caliber Season

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report