The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Set for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

WWE Super ShowDown will feature some serious star power as Goldberg will take on The Undertaker in their first-ever bout.

The organization announced the details of the show Monday, with the event also featuring a 50-man Battle Royal and a match between Triple H and Randy Orton.

The June 7 event is set to take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the big names from the past generations, there will be a wide variety of talent on the current roster on the show, including WWE champion Kofi Kingston, WWE universal champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

This event will be the latest wrestling installment in Saudi Arabia after WWE agreed to a 10-year deal with the country's General Sport Authority, which has drawn some criticism, in part, because women are unable to wrestle in the country due to its laws.

Most recently, the two sides collaborated for November's WWE Crown Jewel in November. Top stars John Cena and Daniel Bryan reportedly boycotted the event following the murder—allegedly at the behest of the Saudi government—of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

WWE still went ahead with the pay-per-view, and it seems expectations are high for the upcoming event, which will be streamed on WWE Network.