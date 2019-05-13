Charges Dropped Against Conor McGregor for Allegedly Smashing Fan's Phone

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Charges have been dropped against UFC star Conor McGregor after an altercation between the fighter and a fan in March.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN noted Miami prosecutors threw out a felony robbery charge as well as a misdemeanor for criminal mischief at a hearing on Monday.

State Attorney Khalil Madani provided details on why the charges against the 30-year-old had been dismissed, per the report:

"Based on the witness's credibility issues, his unwillingness to respond to a subpoena and the inability of the witnesses to testify as to his subjective mindset, the State of Florida cannot prove the charges against Mr. McGregor beyond a reasonable doubt."

McGregor was arrested after he reportedly grabbed the phone of Ahmed Abdirzak, who was trying to take a photo of the Irishman, outside a hotel in Miami.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion then left the scene with the phone having previously stamped on the device, according to authorities.

TMZ Sports provided footage of the incident that led to McGregor's arrest:



Per Okamoto, Abdirzak decided against pursuing a civil lawsuit against McGregor that would have amounted to more than $15,000. The accuser's lawyer, Santiago Cueto, said in April that Abdirzak had "been made whole" by the MMA star.

McGregor hasn't been in action since October when he was well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

In March, he posted on social media that he was retiring from the sport, but as noted by Okamoto, despite the announcement, the Irishman has already dropped hints he could compete again.