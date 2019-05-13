Top Options for Replacing John Beilein as Michigan's Men's Basketball Coach

0 of 6

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his patented Woj Bombs on the basketball world early Monday morning with his tweet that John Beilein is leaving the Michigan Wolverines to become the new head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the past 12 seasons with U-M, Beilein became one of the best in the business. He didn't just rebuild a program that had spent the better part of a decade trying to recover from the Fab Five fallout. He turned Michigan back into a legitimate powerhouse program. Eight NCAA tournament appearances in the past nine years, five of those as a No. 4 seed or better. Two of those trips (2013 and 2018) ended in the national championship game.

This CBB-to-NBA move is right up there with Brad Stevens and Billy Donovan from earlier this decade, and the quest to replace Beilein may spark a whole new ride on the coaching carousel.

But don't assume this later-than-usual coaching change is destined to bury Michigan. Just two years ago, Ohio State and Thad Matta parted ways in June, but the Buckeyes immediately improved after plucking Chris Holtmann from Butler. And there's still quite a bit of talent on this Wolverines roster, even with the departures of Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis. (Brazdeikis could still pull out of the draft, but that seems even more unlikely to happen now.)

Who makes the most sense for Michigan AD Warde Manuel to target in this coaching search?