Eden Hazard Rumours: Real Madrid to Sign Chelsea Star in €100M Transfer

Eden Hazard will reportedly leave Chelsea to join Real Madrid this summer in a €100 million (£86.5 million) transfer that's been described as an "inevitable encounter."

L'Equipe (h/t Football Espana) reported winger Hazard and Real manager Zinedine Zidane both share the desire to complete the deal as the Frenchman goes about remodelling his team.

The player said after Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Sunday that he had informed his employers of his intentions: "Yes, (the club were made aware of my decision) a couple of weeks ago. Yes I have made my decision, but it is not just about me. I have made my decision, that's it."

It's said Hazard—who has a little more than one year left on his contract—will complete his move to Madrid after Chelsea face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29.

