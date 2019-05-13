Eden Hazard Rumours: Real Madrid to Sign Chelsea Star in €100M Transfer

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Eden Hazard of Chelsea acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Eden Hazard will reportedly leave Chelsea to join Real Madrid this summer in a €100 million (£86.5 million) transfer that's been described as an "inevitable encounter." 

L'Equipe (h/t Football Espana) reported winger Hazard and Real manager Zinedine Zidane both share the desire to complete the deal as the Frenchman goes about remodelling his team.

The player said after Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Sunday that he had informed his employers of his intentions: "Yes, (the club were made aware of my decision) a couple of weeks ago. Yes I have made my decision, but it is not just about me. I have made my decision, that's it."

It's said Hazard—who has a little more than one year left on his contract—will complete his move to Madrid after Chelsea face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Hazard to Join Madrid After Cup Final?

    L'Equipe report a $113M agreement with Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard to Join Madrid After Cup Final?

    L'Equipe report a $113M agreement with Chelsea

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Madrid Tell Navas He Is Not in Their Plans (Report)

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Madrid Tell Navas He Is Not in Their Plans (Report)

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Liverpool's UCL Locker Room > Spurs' Locker Room 😳

    Spurs might not want to compare UCL Final locker rooms

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's UCL Locker Room > Spurs' Locker Room 😳

    Spurs might not want to compare UCL Final locker rooms

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Review: Innovations Needed for Next Season

    From the age-old shirt removal debate to an expansion of goal-line technology

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Review: Innovations Needed for Next Season

    From the age-old shirt removal debate to an expansion of goal-line technology

    Nick Ames
    via the Guardian