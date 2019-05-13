LeBron James Trade Rumors: Lakers Star Won't Demand Move from LAL

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles, LeBron James does not appear willing to force his way out via trade.

"Jalen Rose said the same thing myself and even Max Kellerman said. [Rose said] 'He should ask for a trade,'" ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's Get Up. "In other words, we don't know. We don't believe that's what LeBron James will do. Matter of fact, I'm told it's not what he will do.

"I'm certainly told...the Lakers will not trade him either, even though there's been people in Hollywood, not basketball people, but people in Hollywood in Jeanie Buss' ear telling her, 'Get rid of him. Trade him. Just rebuild because ya'll ain't going anywhere anyway.' But again, he doesn't have a no-trade clause, so you could conceivably move him. That's not something they're going to do. It's not something he's thinking about doing."

James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers last July, embarking on a journey that's been arguably more frustrating than anything he's done in his NBA career. The Lakers (37-45) missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season—James' first missed postseason since 2004-05—while LeBron also had his most extended injury absence of his career after straining his groin on Christmas.

The Lakers also had an aborted attempt at an Anthony Davis trade, saw Magic Johnson abruptly resign as president of basketball operations and had both Ty Lue and Monty Williams turn down their head coaching offer (in part because of an organizational desire to have Jason Kidd on the staff). Frank Vogel ultimately agreed to coach the team with that stipulation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.