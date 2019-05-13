2019 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The top half of the 2019 NBA draft selection order will be determined Tuesday night.

The main takeaway from Tuesday's draft lottery will be which team landed the No. 1 overall pick and the right to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson on June 20.

Each of the teams entered into the lottery would love to have Williamson on their roster, but there are a few franchises who need him more than others.

Tuesday marks the first time the new lottery rules will be in effect. New York, Cleveland and Phoenix all have a 14 percent chance to earn the top pick, while Chicago and Atlanta have odds of over 10 percent.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds

New York (14%)

Cleveland (14%)

Phoenix (14%)

Chicago (12.5%)

Atlanta (10.5%)

Washington (9%)

New Orleans (6%)

Memphis (6%)

Dallas (6%)

Minnesota (3%)

Los Angeles Lakers (2%)

Charlotte (1%)

Miami (1%)

Sacramento (1%)

Memphis' pick will be conveyed to Boston if it lands outside of the top eight.

Dallas' selection will be conveyed to Atlanta if it falls out of the top five.

Sacramento's pick goes to Boston, unless the Kings win the lottery. In that case, Philadelphia will possess the No. 1 selection.

Teams With Most At Stake

New York Knicks

This summer could be boom or bust for the New York Knicks.

The start of what could be a successful offseason comes Tuesday, as the Knicks are one of three teams with the best odds to earn the No. 1 pick.

Adding a generational talent in Williamson to package with a few free-agent signings should pull the franchise out of the Eastern Conference basement.

But there is no guarantee of marquee free agents coming to New York yet, which is why securing a superstar with the top pick is so important.

If the Knicks win the lottery, they will have Williamson and Kevin Knox to build around at minimum.

In the best-case scenario, free agents will view the Knicks winning the lottery as a turning point for the franchise and become eager to play with Williamson.

The worst-case scenario involves the Knicks landing anywhere from second to fifth in the draft order and hoping the marquee free agents see them as a team with potential.

The prospects beneath Williamson on the draft board are solid players in their own right, but none will be as marketable as the Duke freshman, who should be able to put more bodies in seats right away at Madison Square Garden.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago has a nice collection of pieces on its roster, but it needs an upgrade to pull itself out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Earning the top pick from the lottery would be a significant boost to a franchise in one of the NBA's top markets.

If the Bulls add Williamson to a roster that includes Otto Porter, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, they should be able to make a run for a playoff position without spending a ton of money in the free-agent market.

The Bulls will not be locked into the playoff field by drafting Williamson, but the Duke star would be a superstar they can build around, which makes all the pieces on the roster look a bit more intriguing.

Of the teams with the best odds to secure the top pick, the Bulls and Knicks have the biggest need for a superstar to inject some life back into their respective franchises.

Phoenix has an impressive group of players that it has added through previous drafts, Cleveland still has Kevin Love and a budding young star in Collin Sexton and Atlanta picked up its star a year ago in Trae Young.

If the Bulls stand pat at No. 4, they should be in the mix for one of Jarrett Culver, Cam Reddish or De'Andre Hunter.

While any one of those players will be solid additions, none of them will interject a fresh dose of excitement into a franchise that has gotten a bit stale in recent years like Williamson would.

