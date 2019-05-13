Blake Griffin Says Zion Williamson Is 'Going to Be a Monster' Ahead of NBA Draft

Zion Williamson's combination of size and athleticism has garnered some comparisons to Blake Griffin in the lead up to June's draft.

The Detroit Pistons forward seemingly has big expectations for the presumed No. 1 pick.

"100 percent," Griffin told TMZ Sports when asked if Williamson will be one of the greatest dunkers of all time. "If he keeps playing like he is, he's going to be a monster."

Williamson will likely find out his destination Tuesday night when the NBA holds the 2019 draft lottery. The New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers each have a 14.0 percent chance of landing the top overall pick. He is considered an overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 regardless of who wins the lottery after winning National Player of the Year honors in his lone season at Duke.

"He definitely is a freak athlete," Griffin said. "He's a really good basketball player...his basketball IQ is good, he can make plays, he can do a lot of stuff. He's gonna be really, really good."

Griffin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft and won the 2011 slam dunk contest, famously jumping over a Kia in his superstar-making moment. He said he thinks Williamson, one of the most spectacular dunkers in recent memory, should do the dunk contest when he is ready but not feel pressured to during his rookie season.

"He's probably going to do some things that we haven't seen in a while," Griffin said.

