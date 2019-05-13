Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater Given 20-Month Ban After Drink-Driving Guilty Plea

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater was hit with a 20-month driving ban and a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty Monday to drink-driving.

Per MailOnline's Joseph Curtis, Drinkwater was sentenced at Stockport Magistrates' Court, where he was ordered to perform 70 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Drinkwater told the court:

"On the early morning of Monday, April 8, 2019, I made an error in judgement and a huge mistake in deciding to drive whilst over the legal limit.

"I can't apologise enough for my actions and have learnt a valuable lesson.

"I feel today I have been treated very fairly and will accept the consequences of my actions.

"I am keen to do the community service ordered and give something back."

The 29-year-old crashed his car into a wall in Mere, Cheshire, while returning home from a charity event in Hale, Greater Manchester, and was arrested at around 12:30 a.m.

Drinkwater was found to have 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 millilitres.

He and Beth Mantel, one of two passengers in the car, were treated for minor injuries including a cut to his head.

The former Manchester United academy graduate has not played for Chelsea this season outside of a 30-minute cameo in the Community Shield last August.

He signed for the Blues from Leicester City in 2017 for £35 million and reportedly earns around £100,000 per week, but he has made just 23 appearances for the club in that time.