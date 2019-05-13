WWE Raw Preview: Final Build to Money in the Bank and More for May 13 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will present its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view Sunday, but first, it rolls into London for an episode of Raw headlined by a double contract signing featuring double women's champion Becky Lynch and rivals Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

That angle is just one of several devoted to creating buzz and excitement for the immensely popular PPV.

What else does WWE's flagship show have in store for its audience when it takes to the USA Network airwaves Monday night?

Find out for yourself with this preview of what is sure to be an explosive broadcast.

Signing on the Dotted Line

Becky 2 Belts will not back down from a challenge and she will put both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships up for grabs in two separate championship clashes at Money in the Bank.

First, she will defend against the red brand's Evans in a match that has steadily developed into one of the most anticipated on the entire show.

Lynch is an attitudinal, no-nonsense competitor who bucks tradition and flips off authority, while Evans is The Sassy Southern Belle who touts herself a lady but will not hesitate to knock out the opposition with a deadly right hand.

Then there is Flair, a familiar foe and the measuring stick for female competitors in today's WWE. Lynch has had many a war with The Queen and will square off with the future Hall of Famer one more time Sunday night.

The contract signing Monday has many explosive elements, none of which line up well for The Man, who may find herself on the receiving end of the tired "contract signing table spot" at the hands of her Money in the Bank opponents before the night's end.

Ladder Match Hype

Sunday night, the men and women of Raw will battle in separate ladder matches, all for the right to hoist the Money in the Bank briefcase overhead in celebration and begin plotting their eventual cash-ins for championship opportunities.

Monday will bring with it the final hype for those matches.

On the men's side, Ricochet and Baron Corbin will square off, while Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman rekindle their rivalry in what is sure to be a hard-hitting heavyweight battle. On the women's roster, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke will compete in a Fatal 4-Way match.

In both instances, the Superstars involved will jockey for position and look to create momentum for themselves as they prepare for Sunday's PPV. With that said, it has been a long time since the Money in the Bank ladder matches have felt so incredibly ice-cold.

It will be up to WWE Creative to generate genuine anticipation for Sunday's matches or risk another lethargic broadcast that lacks the emotion of previous Money in the Bank spectaculars.

If recent episodes of Raw are any indication, it will be an uphill battle for the much-maligned writing team.

Roman Reigns Visits Miz TV

Both Roman Reigns and The Miz have had their issues with Shane McMahon of late.

Sunday night, The Big Dog will battle the McMahon-backed Elias while Miz squares off with Shane-O-Mac inside a steel cage. Before those blockbuster matches, though, Reigns joins Miz TV for the final bit of hype.

The babyfaces will almost certainly wind up competing in a tag team match of sorts, forced to partner up while McMahon does everything in his power to cost them the victory.

Expect an appearance by Elias as The Sinister Songster tries to gain the upper hand on Reigns ahead of the biggest PPV match of his young career.

The question? Can WWE deliver something even mildly entertaining when the segment of television appears so painfully predictable before it even hits the airwaves?

*Shakes magic 8-ball*

"All signs point to no."

Didn't think so.

The Phenomenal Beastslayers Explode

A week ago, AJ Styles inadvertently cost himself and universal champion Seth Rollins a victory over Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin when he blasted The Beastslayer with a Phenomenal Forearm. Worse, he walked out on his tag team partner, leaving him to endure End of Days at the hands of The Lone Wolf.

The brazen act by Styles sets in motion one last week of intensifying differences between Styles and Rollins that should culminate in a massive brawl in which The Architect finally gets some heat on his No. 1 contender after being downed two weeks in a row.

Styles has yet to make a full-blown heel turn but is very clearly being presented as the villain in this particular feud. It has been refreshing, especially after two years of playing the morally upstanding babyface over on SmackDown.

Whether he makes the full turn remains to be seen but expect more of an effort from the writing team as Styles and Rollins plant the final seeds for Sunday's championship clash.