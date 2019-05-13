NBA Lottery 2019: Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Lance King/Getty Images

The Zion Williamson Sweepstakes are almost here. The Duke prospect is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and on Tuesday we will find out which team will get the chance to select (or pass) on the sensational southpaw with the draft lottery.

The lottery determines the order in which the 14 teams that failed to make the playoffs will pick. Any one of the 14 teams can end up with the top overall choice but odds are slim for those that came close to making the postseason. The best odds go to the three teams with the worst overall records, a new development in the lottery system (more on that in a bit). In 2019, that's the New York Knicks (17-65), Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63) and Phoenix Suns (19-63).

2019 NBA Draft Lottery Viewing Info

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chicago

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Lottery Teams and Chance of Getting No. 1 Pick

New York Knicks, 14%

Cleveland Cavaliers, 14%

Phoenix Suns, 14%

Chicago Bulls, 12.5%

Atlanta Hawks, 10.5%

Washington Wizards, 9%

New Orleans Pelicans, 7.5%

Memphis Grizzlies, 6%

Dallas Mavericks, 4.5%

Minnesota Timberwolves, 3%

Los Angeles Lakers, 2%

Charlotte Hornets, 1.5%

Miami Heat, 1%

Sacramento Kings, 0.5%

The Knicks were alone in the NBA cellar this year with only 17 wins. In previous years, that would have granted them a much greater chance of getting the top overall pick. Unfortunately, the NBA's lottery-system changes kick in for 2019, which means long-suffering Knicks fans have a much smaller chance of getting the potentially franchise-altering Williamson.

In previous years, the team with the worst record would have had a 25 percent chance at the No. 1 pick, with the odds descending from there, per NBA.com.

However, prior to this year, the team with the poorest record could fall no further than fourth in the draft, because the lottery draw was only for the first three teams. This year, the lottery will determine who gets the top four picks, giving teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat another chance at leapfrogging the other squads into a better draft position. The Knicks could then end up picking as low as fifth, as the teams that don't hit the lottery fill out the rest of the draft positions in order, starting with the worst team remaining.

These changes are all part of the NBA's strategy to discourage teams from tanking at the end of the season in the hopes of improving their lottery standing. It will take a few more seasons to see what, if any, effect this has on bad teams' willingness to compete toward the end of a doomed campaign. In the first year of the change, it probably just feels a bit unfair.

Outlets like the New York Post seem to be preparing Knicks fans for crushing disappointment, with Howie Kussoy assembling a history of the team's lottery futility. Knicks legend Patrick Ewing will represent the team in Chicago, the embodiment of one of the team's happiest eras as they hope to land in the right position to pick a young savior. Here's all of the team representatives that will be in Chicago, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears:

Every team is salivating over Williamson, who promises to put butts in the seats with his show-stopping athleticism and playmaking ability. Whether he ends up as a lefty Larry Johnson, a revolutionary superstar or somehow flames out, he will be a featured attraction for some time.

All is not lost for the teams that don't get a crack at Williamson. His fellow Blue Devil R.J. Barrett projects as a creative scorer, while Murray State's Ja Morant flashed triple-double potential with his playmaking and leadership on the Racers. Just about every team in the lottery could use a promising lockdown defender like Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter.

Where exactly those amateur stars and others will land come June is anyone's guess, but the picture will become clearer on Tuesday night.

Note: Lottery odds courtesy of NBA.com.