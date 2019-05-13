Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on David De Gea: 'Of Course We Want to Extend with Him'

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are still working to extend David De Gea's contract following the Red Devils' 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City that closed their 2018-19 season on Sunday.

De Gea has endured a difficult end to the campaign and made a number of surprising mistakes:

He is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and there have been rumours he may depart in the summer:

However, Solskjaer has made it clear United want the 28-year-old stopper to remain, per Alex Milne of the Mirror:

"David has one year left on his contract, of course we want to extend with him. They're in talks, so let's hope it will get sorted. At July 1 we will know who is going to be with us, and it's going to be a very important pre-season for us because next season is big."

The 2018-19 campaign was unquestionably poor for De Gea, and the two goals United conceded against Cardiff added to the misery:

However, it is also true the Spaniard has been United's most important player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with his remarkable performances regularly earning the Red Devils points where they perhaps did not deserve them.

That is why his recent errors have been so notable as the previously infallible goalkeeper started to look vulnerable.

But he is far from the only United player whose performances have been poor recently.

They finished the season with just two wins in 12 matches, meaning that despite their remarkable upturn in form following Solskjaer's appointment, they finished sixth in the Premier League table, exactly where they were when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

A major squad overhaul is needed this summer if United are to have any chance of returning to the top four next season, let alone challenge for the title.

But De Gea is not one of the players who should be cleared out.

He has shown at United he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Solskjaer is clearly eager De Gea remains at the club.