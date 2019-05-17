Ranking Every NFL Team's Quarterback Situation Heading into 2019 Season

0 of 32

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

A quarterback can make or break an NFL franchise. While a top-level signal-caller doesn't ensure a playoff spot, it's a good start to a bright future.

When front-office executives miss on quarterbacks, their teams often fall into perpetual mediocrity. After Peyton Manning helped lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory, president of football operations John Elway repeatedly whiffed on potential successors. As a result, the Broncos have gone 20-28 since then.

Conversely, the Seattle Seahawks went through a four-year stretch from 2008-11 with sub-.500 records each season. But ever since general manager John Schneider selected Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft, the team hasn't finished with a losing record.

The importance of the quarterback position doesn't begin and end with the starter. Coaching staffs must have a serviceable backup in case of an injury, too.

Here, we'll take a look at all 32 rosters and rank each quarterback group. This isn't based solely on starters, but the No. 1 passer on the depth chart matters most.

To streamline comparisons, we'll focus on QBR since it adds context to basic figures like touchdowns, interceptions and yards. For example, a signal-caller throwing for a score in a tie game boosts a QBR more than a late fourth-quarter trip to the end zone in a 28-point blowout.

Between equal talents, playoff production vs. regular-season performances will also become a recurring factor. Awards and accolades may separate signal-callers who have similar career numbers. Recent accomplishments hold more weight. And rookies are viewed as unknowns with varying levels of upside based on their collegiate careers.