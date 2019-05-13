Eden Hazard on Potential Summer Transfer: 'I Have Made My Decision'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has told the club of his intentions this summer amid rumours he'll move to Real Madrid.

Hazard spoke after the Blues' 0-0 draw at Leicester City on Sunday, which was enough to secure third place in the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 2-2 stalemate with Everton.

According to the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow, the Belgian's decision is to join Real. Hazard said of his future: "I have made my decision, but it is not just about me. I told the club a couple of weeks ago. I wanted it to be cleared up earlier but that's not happened. I'm still waiting, like the fans are waiting."

Chelsea have one game remaining this season, the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29.

Hazard said the speculation over his future will not divert his attention from the clash:

"We have a final to play and then I will see. It has never been a distraction. When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That's it.

"When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club's situation. I just try to win games."

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri said he won't stand in the 28-year-old's way if he chooses to leave this summer:

Hazard has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but if he were to remain without penning a new deal the club would lose him for nothing next summer.

The only roadblock now is for Chelsea and Real to agree on a transfer fee, though the two parties are not yet close to doing so, as ESPN FC's Liam Twomey noted:

As their best player, it's little wonder the Blues value Hazard highly. He's contributed 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, helping the team secure third in the league, reach the Europa League final as well as the Carabao Cup final earlier in the campaign.

HLN's Kristof Terreur summarised the legacy he'll leave behind in the Premier League if he moves on:

Because of Hazard's contract situation, it comes as no surprise Real will sense the opportunity to negotiate a lower price than he might otherwise command, to help them to continue their rebuild following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last year.

What they may have to decide is whether to pay a premium and secure him early, allowing them to better prepare for next season, or wait to snap him up later in the summer when the Blues' stance on his value may have softened.