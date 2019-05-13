Bucks vs. Raptors: Dates, Times, TV Schedule for 2019 Eastern Conference Finals

Bucks vs. Raptors: Dates, Times, TV Schedule for 2019 Eastern Conference FinalsMay 13, 2019
Get ready to see plenty of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in the coming days.
Jerry Zgoda of the Star-Tribune shared the Eastern Conference Finals schedule after Toronto clinched its spot with a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday's Game 7, and the series will feature a game every other day:
That leaves little time for rest, although the Bucks should be fresh considering they needed a mere nine games to get through the first two rounds against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. They haven't even taken the court since Wednesday.
Toronto, on the other hand, needed almost that many games just to dispatch the Sixers.
It did so in dramatic fashion with Leonard's shot hanging on the rim for multiple bounces before it fell through and ended Philadelphia's season. He was a one-man show for much of the series and averaged 34.7 points a night.
How the respective defenses deal with the star players will go a long way toward deciding who represents the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. Leonard will have to face a Bucks squad that had the NBA's top defensive rating during the regular season, per NBA.com, while Giannis Antetokounmpo will square off with a Raptors team that was fifth.
The presence of those two players is a large reason their teams were so effective at stopping the opponent, as they are two of the premier defenders in the league in addition to being the go-to offensive playmakers.
They even figure to be matched up against each other in crunch time, which will add another layer of drama to what figures to be a thrilling series.
Kawhi Buzzer-Beater Sends Philly Home
Corner fadeaway gives Leonard 41 points and a trip to the ECFs