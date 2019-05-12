Blazers' Seth Curry: 'A Dream Come True' to Face Brother Steph, Warriors in WCF

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There is basketball family royalty and there is sending two brothers to the Western Conference Finals royalty. The Currys are both.

Seth Curry helped his Portland Trail Blazers clinch a spot in the Western Conference Finals against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors with a 100-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7. He wasted little time looking forward to what's to come.

"It's a dream come true for both of us," the Portland guard said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "Obviously, it's the first time it's been done. It's going to be a lot of fun for our families to be in the building. I'm looking forward to it."

Youngmisuk cited Elias Sports Bureau and noted it is the first time in league history two brothers will play each other this deep in the playoffs.

Sonya Curry, the mother of both, said she and husband Dell will flip a coin for each game to determine who will wear Warriors gear and who will don Blazers gear.

"I know my mom is a little stressed out," Seth said. "My dad, he's always calm. But my mom is stressed out, and you might be able to hear her. She's probably happy right now, enjoying the moment for both of us. She can look at the bright side: One of us is going to the Finals at the end of the day. So there's no losers."

It may be difficult for the parents to pick who to cheer for, but Steph is already a three-time champion, two-time league MVP, five-time All-NBA selection and one of the biggest stars in all of American sports. He is also 7-2 in head-to-head showdowns with his younger brother.

By comparison, Seth is a role player for the Trail Blazers who can swing the course of a game with his shooting but hasn't had the championship moments yet.

He may be "due" in terms of the Curry family, but the Warriors also have Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and perhaps Kevin Durant if he returns from his calf strain. They are a modern-day dynasty that didn't even need Durant to win Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on the road against the Houston Rockets.

Seth's club will have its hands full with far more than stopping his more accomplished brother as it looks to prevent Golden State from a fifth straight NBA Finals trip.