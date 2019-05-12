2019 NBA Playoff Odds: Giannis, Bucks Open as Favorites over Raptors in ECF

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a thrilling Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but things only get more difficult from here.

According to Caesars, Toronto will be significant underdogs heading into the next round against the Milwaukee Bucks:

Milwaukee needed only five games to get past the Boston Celtics in their second-round matchup.

     

