Alexis Sanchez Posts Apology to Manchester United Fans After Nightmare Season

Ben Early/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has apologised to the club's fans after an unremarkable first full season at Old Trafford came to an end on Sunday.

Sanchez, 30, wasn't named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for the disastrous 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City, marking United's sixth successive game without a win. Sanchez took to Instagram following the result and said there were factors at play outside his control:

"It was a very tough season...the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries.

"Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects."

The Chilean concluded:

"I apologise to the fans (praying emoji) for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt ... I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson."

There's no clear indication as to whether Sanchez—who has a contract until 2022—is strongly motivated to play a part in that future under Solskjaer, who is facing a major rebuild this summer.

Sanchez finished his 2018-19 season with a poor return of two goals in 27 appearances (13 starts). Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored both goals on Sunday to notch an embarrassing achievement in Sanchez's case, per BT Sport:

United's defeat to Cardiff saw them finish sixth in the Premier League. They'll take part in next season's UEFA Europa League but first have to make it through the second qualifying round, which takes place in July.

A series of injuries sidelined Sanchez, including knee, hamstring and thigh complaints, per Transfermarkt, and his fractured relationship with Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho, held him back at times.

Sanchez earns a reported £350,000 per week at Old Trafford, the kind of salary many would agree he hasn't earned based on his production for the club thus far.

Journalist Carl Anka also remarked upon the effect it's had elsewhere, suggesting Ander Herrera's impending departure is a knock-on effect of funds having to be diverted elsewhere:

Solskjaer's takeover from Mourinho was viewed as an opportunity for Sanchez to rediscover his best form at United. The incumbent boss said his player was motivated to succeed after arriving in December, via Hayters TV:

The South American will have to show with actions on the pitch just how sorry he is for United's recent failures, though he's only a small piece of a faulty system at Old Trafford.