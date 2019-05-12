Video: Ronda Rousey Says She Did the 'Easy Version' of WWE in UFC Interview

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey attends LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards And Fundraiser Celebration at The Lot on April 25, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey sat down with Megan Olivi of the UFC in a one-on-one interview that included Rousey calling her year in WWE the "easy version."

"It's physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more," Rousey said. "The training camp, the weeks leading up to it, the press, and going to sleep every night thinking about it. That's the real wear and tear, not so much the physical part of it. With fights you assume, 'OK, I'll give myself at least a month to recover after that.' It's a peaking system, you allow yourself to peak and crash. With WWE it's just a grind and it's nonstop, I did the easy version, everybody else does 300 days a year. Their bodies don't get to rest as much as ours in MMA, but their minds get to rest a lot more in MMA I feel like. There's no pressure on anything."

Rousey, of course, did not work the same amount of house shows and other events as the other Superstars in the division. Her quote was not a dig at the other competitors but instead illustrates how hard people in WWE work in a night-in-night-out basis. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lynch Must Lose Raw Women's Title to Evans to Save 'The Man' Persona

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Lynch Must Lose Raw Women's Title to Evans to Save 'The Man' Persona

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest WTF Moments in WWE Thus Far in 2019

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Biggest WTF Moments in WWE Thus Far in 2019

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Aries Announced for MLW with 'Avengers' GIF

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Austin Aries Announced for MLW with 'Avengers' GIF

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down the Biggest Matches on WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Breaking Down the Biggest Matches on WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report