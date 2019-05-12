Video: Ronda Rousey Says She Did the 'Easy Version' of WWE in UFC Interview

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey sat down with Megan Olivi of the UFC in a one-on-one interview that included Rousey calling her year in WWE the "easy version."

"It's physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more," Rousey said. "The training camp, the weeks leading up to it, the press, and going to sleep every night thinking about it. That's the real wear and tear, not so much the physical part of it. With fights you assume, 'OK, I'll give myself at least a month to recover after that.' It's a peaking system, you allow yourself to peak and crash. With WWE it's just a grind and it's nonstop, I did the easy version, everybody else does 300 days a year. Their bodies don't get to rest as much as ours in MMA, but their minds get to rest a lot more in MMA I feel like. There's no pressure on anything."

Rousey, of course, did not work the same amount of house shows and other events as the other Superstars in the division. Her quote was not a dig at the other competitors but instead illustrates how hard people in WWE work in a night-in-night-out basis.