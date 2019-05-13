WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Ladder Match Winners That Would Anger Fans Most

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The worst thing that could happen at Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view is if someone who's won before wins again. It'll be even worse if the winner is a Superstar who has already recently had a chance—or even multiple chances—at gold.

WWE fans want the storyline to move forward and not revisit old plot beats. In the post-kayfabe era, they also want some say in the direction of the story. It used to be that the plot was the plot; fans didn't boo the outcome or a multi-year champion because they were simply dominant; there was no backstage context to color a push as political cravenness or a "burial" of young talent.

Now, though, WWE Creative must play the metagame and determine the winners based not only on what they think the audience wants, but also on what the audience thinks it wants. Those two things are often the same, but not always.

Here are the 2019 Money in the Bank participants who would anger fans the most if they won their respective briefcases on Sunday.

