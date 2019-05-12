Former WWE, Impact Star Austin Aries Announced for MLW with 'Avengers' GIF

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Austin Aries is coming back to Major League Wrestling.

The promotion announced Aries' signing in an Avengers-themed tweet Sunday:

Aries, 41, initially made his MLW debut in February 2018 but had not been seen in the promotion since. He'd mostly worked with Impact since being released from his WWE contract in July 2017; Aries' return to Impact ended last October, and he's made sporadic appearances on the independent circuit since.

Considered one of the best pound-for-pound competitors in the world during his peak, Aries has left his two most recent major jobs amid controversy. Aries asked out of his WWE contract because he was unhappy about being booked on 205 Live and reportedly had a contentious backstage relationship with others in the company.

Aries' last match in Impact was at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, where he no-sold a loss to Johnny Impact to the confusion of fans and management. His contract was not renewed with Impact following the incident.

Aries will be joining a promotion filled with high-profile talent like Pentagon Jr. Low Ki and Sami Callihan, so this may be a way to start rebuilding his career and get himself back into a main event picture.

