Biggest WTF Moments in WWE Thus Far in 2019

Biggest WTF Moments in WWE Thus Far in 2019May 12, 2019
There have been quite a few WTF moments in WWE over the past five months. And unfortunately, while some of them were scripted to be just that—in a good way—others were cringeworthy. They were the result of poor decision-making and a lack of understanding about what the audience wants to see.
As a result, WWE's weekly shows (and by extension, its pay-per-views) feel directionless, like they were planned out at the last minute with little thought or attention paid to consistency.
Fortunately, WWE has incredible performers whose charisma and sheer ability can often compensate for otherwise bad booking. But even then, that's putting a Band-Aid on the problem rather than addressing its root.
Here are WWE's biggest WTF moments in 2019 so far. We've still got seven months to go.
Asuka Loses the Smackdown Women's Championship to Charlotte
It was disappointing, though somewhat expected, when CEO Vince McMahon shoehorned Charlotte Flair into the one-on-one WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat.
But it defied logic when WWE booked Asuka to drop the SmackDown Women's Championship to Flair so that she could walk into WrestleMania as a champion, even though the match was already being contested for the Raw Women's Championship.
The stakes were high enough already. Adding another belt into the mix did not increase people's enthusiasm for the match; it just made them feel bad for Asuka, who was reduced to an afterthought by the bad booking. This is a woman who went on an undefeated streak longer than Goldberg's. She didn't deserve this type of shoddy treatment.
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin was booked as Kurt Angle's opponent for his retirement match, and the announcement left a lot of disappointed fans scratching their heads.
Narratively, this should have worked; Baron Corbin had made Kurt Angle's life hell as the "constable" of Raw and undercut his authority at every opportunity.
And perhaps if WWE had booked Corbin better, it would have worked. But Corbin simply wasn't as over as he needed to be. Fans wanted to see an iconic wrestler take on Kurt Angle in his final match, which could have brought his narrative full circle.
Triple H Rips Out Batista's Piercing
The most cringeworthy, non-PG stunt during WrestleMania 35 came during the Batista-Triple H match, when The Game yanked out The Animal's nose ring with a pair of pliers.
For a hot minute, professional wrestling reverted to using distasteful shock tactics. That it happened at the biggest, most glitzy event on WWE's calendar, courtesy of the company's executive vice president, was inexcusable.
The Viking Experience
Of all the possible NXT-to-main roster name changes, this has to be the worst. WWE took the War Raiders, a cool-sounding, evocative name for a tag team, and changed it to the Viking Experience, which made the duo sound like a Disneyland pavilion rather than a daunting prospect.
The fan backlash was so great that WWE changed the team's name to the Viking Raiders. It's not perfect, but it's probably the best that fans could have hoped for.
The Firefly Funhouse
This is the last thing people were expecting from Bray Wyatt.
Initially, the puppet-themed promos hyping Wyatt's return seemed in character, if a bit off. But then we got a bizarre segment of Wyatt hosting a faux-children's show, complete with a theme song and a piped-in audience audio track of little kids booing and cheering.
This is quite obviously headed toward some type of breakdown on Wyatt's part. Kudos to WWE for trying something bizarre and different. It certainly has our attention.
Wild-Card Rule
On the May 6 episode of Raw, Mr. McMahon came to the ring and announced the implementation of a wild-card rule, during which a set number of performers could guest on Smackdown, even if they were assigned to Raw, and vice versa.
But WWE immediately started breaking and amending its own rules, starting with the number of people who could jump; it quickly changed from three to four. Then Elias made it five. And Shane McMahon made it six.
WWE had to post an even more convoluted explanation on WWE.com to explain the mess, which included discussion of "unauthorized jumps."
It amounts to this in practice: The brand split is going to end again. And WWE will switch whichever Superstars it wants to switch just because. It will figure out the specifics and the whys later.