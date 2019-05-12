Biggest WTF Moments in WWE Thus Far in 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

There have been quite a few WTF moments in WWE over the past five months. And unfortunately, while some of them were scripted to be just that—in a good way—others were cringeworthy. They were the result of poor decision-making and a lack of understanding about what the audience wants to see.

As a result, WWE's weekly shows (and by extension, its pay-per-views) feel directionless, like they were planned out at the last minute with little thought or attention paid to consistency.

Fortunately, WWE has incredible performers whose charisma and sheer ability can often compensate for otherwise bad booking. But even then, that's putting a Band-Aid on the problem rather than addressing its root.

Here are WWE's biggest WTF moments in 2019 so far. We've still got seven months to go.