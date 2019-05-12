Breaking Down Biggest Matches on the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE usually experiences a post-WrestleMania slump before the buildup to SummerSlam, but recent years have seen the Money in the Bank pay-per-view allow WWE to keep some of that 'Mania momentum going.

This year's event features a stacked card, with 10 matches. The two MITB ladder matches will be the main attractions, but the rest of the card gives fans plenty to look forward to.

Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in two separate matches against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, respectively.

We will also see Kevin Owens challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE title. Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against AJ Styles, and Shane McMahon will look to end his feud with The Miz inside a steel cage.

These are the matches that will make or break Money in the Bank. Let's go through each contest and look at what might happen on May 19.