UFC 237 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

We have a new UFC women's strawweight champion. Her name is Jessica Andrade.

Andrade was getting picked apart early. A steady Namajunas jab bloodied her eye, while the champion's speed helped her avoid Andrade's forward rush.

But in the span of about 20 seconds, the challenger turned it all around. In the second round she used a brilliant and brutal bit of strategy to gain the upper hand once and for all.

Along the cage, Andrade grabbed for a takedown. As a counter, Namajunas reached for a kimura. As a counter to the counter, if you will, Andrade, who was always assumed to have a strength advantage in the bout, lifted Namajunas into the air. The champ held onto the kimura past time when it was probably advisable to do so. That held her position firm and faciliitated a big slam from Andrade. Namajunas hit the mat head first, lost concsiousness almost immediately, and there you have it.

And new.

"I was certain what I had to do in the second round...I knew she was slowing down and I knew I had to knock her out," Andrade told broadcaster Jon Anik through a translator in the cage after the fight.

Namajunas said after that "it was a great pressure off my shoulders." Who knows what she meant? The title? No matter what, she was and is a tremendous UFC champion. Her humanity is striking in a sport that doesn't always value that quality so much. There's plenty more to come for Namajunas, in the UFC and beyond.

But this was Andrade's night. She earned the belt not just tonight but through a UFC career that has seen her battle and defeat the best in a very competitive division. Congratulations, champ.