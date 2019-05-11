Virgil van Dijk Says 'Everyone Should Expect' Manchester City to Win EPL Title

TF-Images/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk hasn't given up hope Liverpool can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title on the final day of the season, but he thinks "everyone should expect" the Reds' main rivals to ultimately take home the big prize.

Van Dijk and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday, at the same time City face Brighton & Hove Albion away. Liverpool must win and hope the Citizens drop points in order to overturn a one-point deficit and finish as champions.

Speaking during an interview with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison, Van Dijk gave his view on the state of play entering the final day: "It is on, but you have to be realistic. The way City have been playing all season everyone should expect them to win."

Van Dijk insisted he and his teammates will concentrate on beating Wolves to take advantage of any possible slip from City. He also made it clear how Liverpool will keep fighting until the end and will rely on luck if need be: "Sometimes you have that bit of luck, but you've got to keep doing the right things. This week was an outstanding week for us in the Champions League and we will see how Sunday will unfold."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The standout centre-back was referencing Wednesday's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at Anfield. It helped erase a 3-0 deficit from the first leg and send Van Dijk and the Reds to the final of Europe's premier club competition for the second season running.

While Liverpool lost 3-1 to a Gareth Bale-inspired Real Madrid last season, Van Dijk noted how the club is ready to face Tottenham Hotspur on June 1. Victory over Spurs would prove the perfect tonic if Liverpool are pipped to the domestic title: "But we've got to keep our heads up, we have a big final coming up, but even then, if you look at our results in the league and how we've played all season, we can be very proud of ourselves."

There is no denying the Reds have merited their place as City's closest rivals during this campaign. Liverpool have kept pace with a team dominant at both ends of the pitch.

Van Dijk has been the linchpin for a back four that's conceded the joint-fewest goals in the division through 37 matches, just 22, along with City. Consistently strong performances in defence earned the Netherlands international the PFA Player of the Year award.

Van Dijk has been a rock-solid presence few top players have been able to pass, neither domestically nor in Europe:

Aside from his defensive prowess, Van Dijk has also offered a considerable goal threat along with enterprising full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson:

Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool back line will need to be at their best against a Wolves team dangerous away from home. In particular, the team in seventh place have caused problems for members of the top six, drawing away to Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea while beating Spurs at Wembley, this season.

If Van Dijk and Co. can keep the door shut against lethal Wolves forwards Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, Liverpool's gifted attack will make the difference. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah continue to unlock defences with pace, perceptive movement and ruthless finishing.

A team this efficient at both ends is good enough to remain a title contender next season. Van Dijk knows Liverpool can stay on City's heels, even though the Manchester club set new standards by winning the title with 100 points last season, a first in the division's history.

City will finish just two points short of the same tally with a win over the Seagulls. It's an "unbelievable" run of consistency Van Dijk feels commands respect, but a "standard" he thinks Liverpool should aim to meet next season: "If we have to do it next season with over 100 points we will try and do it."

With a solid back five—also including Alisson, the world's second-most expensive goalkeeper—in place, as well as a rugged midfield and lethal forward line, Liverpool have the resources to reach these heights in the coming years.

For now though, Van Dijk and manager Jurgen Klopp's squad must keep alive hope Sunday can be the day the Anfield club finally seals a top-flight league title for the first time since winning the old First Division in 1990.