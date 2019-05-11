Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness Calls Disallowed Goal 'The Joke of the Year'

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has described the decision to disallow Leon Goretzka's goal against RB Leipzig on Saturday in the Bundesliga as "the joke of the year."

Goretzka fired home from inside the penalty early in the second half, but the goal was chalked off after referee Manuel Grafe had consulted the video assistant referee, leaving Hoeness unimpressed with the decision, per Goal's Sean Wilson.

He said: "The so-called offside is the joke of the year, it was not a clear wrong decision, the VAR is there to correct clear wrong decisions. They were level."

Football on BT Sport showed the incident (UK only):

Bayern could only draw 0-0 at the Red Bull Arena in their penultimate league game of the season and missed the chance to clinch the Bundesliga title for the seventh year in a row.

Goretzka offered his verdict after the match:

However, manager Niko Kovac agreed with the decision to disallow the goal:

The result means Bayern stay top of the table and are two points clear of Borussia Dortmund in second place going into the final day:

Bayern can now secure the league title in a week's time against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. The hosts need just a point to be crowned champions because of their superior goal difference.

If Kovac's side were to lose, then Borussia Dortmund could snatch the title away by beating Borussia Monchengladbach in their final fixture.

Yet Bayern will be confident of picking up their 28th Bundesliga title. They won 3-0 at Frankfurt in December and have not lost at home in the league since November.

