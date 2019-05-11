Dani Alves Defends 'Untouchable' Lionel Messi After Barcelona's UCL Exit

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Lionel Messi was not to blame for Barcelona's collapse against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, according to his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves.

The Brazilian, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told ESPN FC how Messi wasn't at fault, despite the prolific No. 10 receiving criticism following Tuesday's 4-0 second-leg defeat at Anfield: "After the first leg, he was out of this world, an alien—however you want to say it. But I still think the one untouchable person in football is Leo (Messi) because of what he brings to the game."

Instead, Alves believes Barca's capitulation against the Reds is a shared responsibility: "Even if things don't turn out well, Leo's always fine. But this is a team sport and everyone has his responsibility. Cristiano (Ronaldo), Leo and Neymar get the cover when things go well for their teams, but they also have to be on the cover when things don't go well."

Alves' belief that star players often bear the brunt of criticism was borne out by the digs aimed Messi's way following Tuesday's game:

It's true Messi was part of a team that let a 3-0 lead slip after the first leg. The Argentinian struck a classy brace at the Camp Nou, but struggled to find his radar in front of goal on Merseyside.

Messi missed a host of chances, when converting any of which would have sent the Blaugrana through to the final. Even so, the 31-year-old was still his team's most influential player in the final third:

The point about Messi needing a little help from his friends is more than valid considering how difficult those around him also found it at Anfield. Strike partner Luis Suarez missed a terrific chance after being teed up by Messi early in the second half.

Suarez's profligacy against his old club proved costly as substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to increase Liverpool's lead to 3-0 and put the hosts on the cusp of completing a remarkable comeback.

The miss from Suarez summed up the No. 9's decline this season. While he has 25 goals to his credit across all competitions, the Uruguayan isn't quite the ruthless finisher he used to be.

Neither Suarez nor Messi have been helped by Ousmane Dembele's struggle to make the grade in Barcelona. The mercurial Frenchman missed the second leg with a hamstring injury.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Alves, who lifted the Champions League trophy three times alongside Messi, referenced issues with recruitment as an obvious problem for Barca, saying: "Now the feeling is they make too many moves on the market."

There are concerns about the style of play as decorated midfield technicians Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta have been replaced by more industrious types such as Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic.

Meanwhile, a big-money import from last summer, Athur Melo, has also taken time to adjust to the demands of life at the Camp Nou. Worse still, former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has done little to justify the £142 million fee Barca paid for him back in January 2018.

Having so many creative players fail to deliver enough artistry has increased the burden on Messi. He's been left to act as the player who not only scores most of Barca's goals but also creates the lion's share of them.

His numbers, which include 48 goals and 22 assists in all competitions during this campaign, indicate Messi can usually handle the role. He certainly does when dominating most of the opposition he faces in La Liga, where he has already helped the Blaugrana retain their title.

Yet things are understandably tougher at the business end of the Champions League when the opposition is usually among the strongest on the continent. Messi has lifted the trophy on multiple occasions, but he was supported by some of the game's great players, including Alves, Xavi, Iniesta, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and David Villa.

Messi is the best player of his generation, but he is going to need a supporting cast on a similar level if he's going to take Barca back to the summit of the European game.