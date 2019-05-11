Ernesto Valverde Says He Has Barcelona's 'Absolute Backing' After UCL Exit

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says he has the club's "absolute backing" after Tuesday's 4-0 semi-final defeat to Liverpool saw the club knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Valverde told reporters ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash against Getafe that he has spoken to president Josep Maria Bartomeu and has the full support of the club despite the defeat.

"I feel strong, I'm ok and I'm looking forward to taking a step forward, I'm not going to hide behind a wall. I've spoken to the president and I have always felt supported by him and he has given me his absolute backing.

"When something like this happens it seems like everything is falling apart but we know what this world is like. Everyone thinks you should burn everything to the ground at moments like this but you have to put things back in their place."

Barcelona went into the game at Anfield 3-0 up after the first leg at the Camp Nou and favourites to progress, but they could not prevent the Reds completing a memorable comeback.

Opta noted how it is now two years in a row that Barcelona have thrown away healthy leads in the Champions League:

Valverde came in for heavy criticism for his role in the defeat at Anfield, and there have been calls that he should be sacked:

The former Athletic Bilbao boss won the double in his first season at Barcelona and looks set to repeat the feat, as Barca have already clinched the league title and are in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Yet his time at the club has been completely overshadowed by the team's continued failures in Europe and their disastrous defeats to Roma and Liverpool.

The defeat has already prompted speculation that Valverde could be replaced by the Catalan giants at the end of the season, according to Marca's Luis F. Rojo.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are candidates to replace Valverde, according to El Chiringuito (h/t Chris Beesley of the Liverpool Echo).

Valverde has struggled to win over Barcelona fans despite his domestic success, as supporters have not enjoyed the team's style of play and consider him to be too conservative.

The Champions League is the trophy the club want to win above all others, and Valverde's failure to learn from last year's exit in Rome and the manner of their defeat at Anfield could see him lose his job this summer.