Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone: 'I'm Not Afraid of Losing' Antoine Griezmann

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he does not fear Antoine Griezmann leaving the club this summer and expects him to remain.

Per AS, Simeone spoke amid fresh rumours linking the Frenchman with Barcelona:

"Since the subject of Griezmann going to Barcelona started to pop up in the media, I always said that I think he's okay, he's cool and happy with his team-mates.

"He's the captain of our team and we always give him the affection and importance he deserves, but of course we're not inside his head to know his opinion.

"If he has something to say he will one day. We think he will stay with us. I'm not afraid of losing him. He's our captain and whatever happens from now on doesn't depend on us."

Griezmann had the chance to join Barca last year but opted to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The 28-year-old has 21 goals and 10 assists for the campaign in all competitions, the third season running he's achieved double figures for both.

However, he needs four goals in Atletico's final two matches of the season against Sevilla and Levante or it will be the first time in his five campaigns with the club that he hasn't netted at least 25 goals in all competitions.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt is a big admirer of Griezmann's, but he's not convinced he's the signing Barcelona need:

Football writer Zach Lowy also questioned the logic of the Catalan giants trying to sign him:

Whether his capture would make sense for Barca or not, it would come as little surprise if Griezmann were tempted.

He's won just one major trophy with Los Rojiblancos—the UEFA Europa League last year—and a player of his quality could be a little disappointed not to have picked up more silverware.

By contrast, in Griezmann's five years with Atleti, Barca have won four La Liga titles and as many Copas del Rey, and they're in this season's final. They also won the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

The forward has four years left on his contract, though, and he's already shown in the past he's willing to reject Barcelona and remain at the club, so Simeone may be right not to be overly concerned.