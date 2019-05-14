PGA Championship 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Betting Odds, Picks

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The battle for the second major of 2019 will begin on Thursday, as the world's best golfers descend on Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, for the PGA Championship.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods to see if he can make it back-to-back major successes. The veteran produced a stellar display to win the Masters in April and has pedigree around the upcoming course, having won the U.S. Open at Bethpage in 2002.

While Woods showed he can still mix it with the world's best at Augusta, a number of other high-class players will be seeking to add a prestigious title to their list of prizes. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Brooks Koepka are expected to be in serious contention.

Here are the key viewing details for the event, as well as the latest odds and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Thursday, May 16-Sunday, May 19

Time: 6:45 a.m. (ET), 11:45 a.m. (BST)

TV Info: CBS (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (U.S.), Sky Go (U.S.)

Odds

Dustin Johnson 11-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Preview

Golf journalist Jason Sobel summed up just how fierce the competition will be at this major:

For Woods, there was so much relief in his celebration on the 18th hole at Augusta National, as he won a major event for the first time in 11 years. Here is a reminder of his remarkable finish to the competition:

After that success—his 15th major win—thoughts turned to the future and whether Woods had it in him to overhaul Jack Nicklaus' haul of 18 majors. The PGA Championship at Bethpage feels like another big opportunity for the 43-year-old.

In 2002, Woods was the winner on this course for the U.S. Open, and in doing so, he won the first two major events of the year. Repeating that feat 17 years on would be a tremendous achievement.

In addition to a 16th major title, the Tiger Tracker account noted Woods can go back to world No. 1 should things go his way:

The competition will be serious for the Masters champion, though, and there will be two men in his group also gunning for the prize.

Francesco Molinari is playing the best golf of his life and was on course to win at Augusta before a couple of late errors. In addition, Koepka won this competition a year ago and tends to save his best for the biggest occasions.

Per the PGA Tour Twitter account, the three-time major winner warmed up for the PGA Championship with some fine play at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he eventually finished fourth:

Having gone into the Masters as the big favourite and finished tied for 21st, McIlroy will want to respond with a strong display.

Johnson, the world No. 1 going into Thursday's play, will also see this long setup with soft fairways as a chance to add to his solitary major win.

Of the elite contenders, it's hard to look past Koepka as a possible winner. The 29-year-old is assured on the big stage and has a multifaceted game that will help him around what can be a challenging 18 holes.

If he's in contention come Sunday, Koepka will be tough to dislodge from the top of the leaderboard.

Predicted Winner: Brooks Koepka