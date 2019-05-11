Zinedine Zidane on Gareth Bale Future: 'Conversations Stay in the Dressing Room'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he will have "private conversations" with a number of players this summer when asked about the future of Gareth Bale.

Following the recent reappointment of Zidane, a big summer appears on the cards at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a number of players linked with exits and big names expected to arrive following a disappointing campaign.

One of those players whose position is uncertain is Bale, as he's endured a torrid recent run of form for Madrid.

Zidane was asked if he'd spoken to the player about a possible departure ahead of Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

It was reported by Hugo Cerezo of Marca that Zidane has started such talks already, telling Bale, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente they are not part of his plans for the next campaign.

The Welshman's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports (h/t Marca), that "I am not sure that Zidane wants him to stay, but at the moment Gareth wants to stay."

While Zidane was coy on his thoughts on Bale, he was much more effusive in his assessment of Llorente, although the Frenchman said the 24-year-old needs to ensure he's getting regular football at this stage of his career:

According to AS, one player Zidane wants to keep at the club this summer is Isco despite an inconsistent season for the Spain international:

Less than 12 months ago, Bale scored twice in the UEFA Champions League final for Madrid when they beat Liverpool 3-1 to secure their 13th European Cup.

After coming off the bench, the Madrid No. 11 scored one of the greatest goals of all time with the score locked at 1-1, slamming a remarkable overhead kick past Loris Karius from the edge of the area. Bale then scored again late on to make the match safe.

Here is a reminder of that incredible moment:

Despite his performance that night and in other big finals for Madrid, Bale has never been able to totally win over the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This term, many anticipated him to become a talisman for the team following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in a season where the entire side has toiled, high points have been in short supply for the forward, too.

As a result, he's frequently been jeered by his own supporters, something Zidane himself said he struggled to understand:

Even if the intent is there for Madrid to move Bale on, selling him may prove a challenge. The 29-year-old's age and history with injuries would make a number of big clubs think twice before they decide to move for him; he's also tied down to 2022 on his current terms.

With that in mind, finding a possible buyer for Bale may be one of the biggest tests for Madrid in a pre-season where so much else is anticipated to take place.