Khabib's Manager Ali Abdelaziz Working on Georges St-Pierre Fight

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Ali Abdelaziz, the agent for MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov, said he's working to convince Georges St-Pierre to come out of retirement for a high-profile bout with the UFC lightweight champion.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Abdelaziz, who noted both fighters have described it as a potential "dream fight," but so far there's no deal in place.

"It's about weight," he said. "The problem is about weight. What weight class do we fight at?"

St-Pierre announced his decision to retire during a February press conference. He noted his choice to walk away came despite feeling he could still compete at a high level.

"There's no tears. I'm very happy to do it," he said. "It takes a lot of discipline to retire on top. It was a long process in my mind, but it's time to do it. Only a few people have done it."

GSP also confirmed there were discussions with Khabib and his representatives before the retirement press conference, but nothing came from it at the time.

"We tried to organize the fight," he said. "I know Khabib wanted it and I wanted it, but the UFC has other plans. For me, it's about taking one fight at a time, instead of being there for several fights. The way the business works, I believe, if the UFC promotes someone, they want to keep him there—to have a guarantee. I don't have that same motivation."

Khabib had made a final plea to the former welterweight and middleweight champion on Instagram after rumors about his future had started to swirl.

"After this fight you can retire," Nurmagomedov wrote. "I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow. But, it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time."

Nurmagomedov offered to fight GSP in November, but that's no longer on the table, as he's scheduled to take on lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.

That said, returns from retirement are not uncommon in combat sports, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see St-Pierre back in the Octagon to face Khabib in the future.