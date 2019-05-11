Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished first in final practice at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The world champion's mark of one minute, 16.568 seconds was enough to see him top a session for the first time this weekend, with the Silver Arrows clearly the team to beat at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It wasn't totally straightforward for Mercedes, as Valtteri Bottas, who topped FP1 and FP2, spun off the circuit and got stuck in the gravel. He eventually did well to finish third.

Charles Leclerc was second for Ferrari, more than half-a-second back on Hamilton.

The drivers will return later in the day for qualifying as they jostle to be as high up on the grid as possible for Sunday's race.

FP3 Recap

At a track the drivers are so familiar with, it was strange to see a number of big names making errors in the early stages on Saturday.

First it was Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who spun at the chicane. A day earlier, the German had been unhappy with the lack of grip in his rear tyres and didn't appear totally at ease in Barcelona, limping to the fourth-fastest time.

The same could be said for Bottas to begin with. Having looked flawless on Friday, the Finn's mistake left his Mercedes in the gravel and temporarily brought the session to a standstill:

His team's Twitter account were quick to note this was out of character for a driver who is usually so dependable:

Meanwhile, the battle for top spot in the standings didn't ignite until late on, when the leaders decided to give the soft tyres a go.

Leclerc initially went quickest, although he was blown away by Hamilton, who reinforced just how difficult the Mercedes is going to be to beat in qualifying and on Sunday. The Briton was a massive 0.531 seconds ahead of the Ferrari, with Bottas eventually recovering to take third spot.

The session was brought to a premature end when George Russell lost control of his Williams and spun into a wall with five minutes remaining.