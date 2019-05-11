Mauricio Pochettino Says He Needs 'Clear Idea' to Stay at Tottenham Next Season

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the club need to provide him with a "clear idea" if he is going to stay beyond the end of the season.

Pochettino has enjoyed yet another memorable campaign with the north London club, as they've qualified for the UEFA Champions League final and, barring a huge goal-difference swing on the final day in the Premier League, have secured another top-four finish.

Although he signed a new long-term contract before the 2018-19 season, Pochettino has recently been speaking a lot about his future.

Talking ahead of Sunday's match against Everton, he said he requires some assurances, per David Hytner of the Guardian:

"I am open to everything. What I am not open to is starting a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent and being able to tell our fans what is our objective, to stop talking about perception, talk about reality—because if not, it is going to be difficult.

"We know very well that we need to operate in a different way and that doesn't mean to spend more or less money. It's to be transparent and say: 'This is what we want for the next year, or the next five or 10 years.'

"It would be very naive to think we can continue to operate as we have done and that it will get us to the Champions League final and the top four every season when we're competing against projects like Liverpool or the Manchester clubs."

Here is more of what Pochettino had to say regarding his future on Friday:

While the manager is talking about a new chapter beginning in 2019-20, the current season is still alive.

On Wednesday, the team produced a heroic fightback in their Champions League semi-final with Ajax to qualify for the final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline (U.S only):

For Spurs to even be in such a position is testament to Pochettino's work. After all, it was Lucas Moura—the club's last signing in January 2018—who scored the semi-final-winning goal in the 96th minute to complete his hat-trick in one of the club's greatest-ever nights.

Pochettino has managed to improve the players he has at his disposal and has showcased a sharp tactical acumen in the big games throughout the campaign.

After Wednesday's special win, Pochettino was keen to ensure the praise was directed at his players instead of himself:

Dan Kilpatrick of Evening Standard praised the job done by the Spurs manager in getting the team to this point:

There was some speculation about Pochettino's future earlier in the season when Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United, although the Red Devils have now appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Per Hytner, there has also been talk of the coach taking a sabbatical in the Spanish media.

It would still be a big shock if Pochettino wasn't at the helm next season for Spurs. After working wonders again this term, he will surely be backed with a sizeable transfer budget in the summer and will be keen to spend a full season at least at the club's new stadium.